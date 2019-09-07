Cardinals vs. Lions: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Last Season Records: Arizona 3-13-0; Detroit 6-10-0;

What to Know

Detroit and Arizona are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Detroit struggled last season, ending up 6-10. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 3-13 last-season record, Arizona has set their aspirations higher this year.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Lions are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 1.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Detroit have won two out of their last three games against Arizona.