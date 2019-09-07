Cardinals vs. Lions: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cardinals vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Last Season Records: Arizona 3-13-0; Detroit 6-10-0;
What to Know
Detroit and Arizona are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Detroit struggled last season, ending up 6-10. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 3-13 last-season record, Arizona has set their aspirations higher this year.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Lions are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 1.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Detroit have won two out of their last three games against Arizona.
- Dec 09, 2018 - Arizona 3 vs. Detroit 17
- Sep 10, 2017 - Detroit 35 vs. Arizona 23
- Oct 11, 2015 - Detroit 17 vs. Arizona 42
