Cardinals vs. Lions: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Cardinals vs. Lions football game

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Last Season Records: Arizona 3-13-0; Detroit 6-10-0;

What to Know

Detroit and Arizona are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Detroit struggled last season, ending up 6-10. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 3-13 last-season record, Arizona has set their aspirations higher this year.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Lions are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 1.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Detroit have won two out of their last three games against Arizona.

  • Dec 09, 2018 - Arizona 3 vs. Detroit 17
  • Sep 10, 2017 - Detroit 35 vs. Arizona 23
  • Oct 11, 2015 - Detroit 17 vs. Arizona 42

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories