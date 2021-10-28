Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Arizona

Current Records: Green Bay 6-1; Arizona 7-0

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET Oct. 28 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

When you finish with 237 more yards than your opponent like Arizona did on Sunday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put the hurt on the Houston Texans with a sharp 31-5 win. Arizona was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. It was another big night for their QB Kyler Murray, who passed for three TDs and 261 yards on 28 attempts.

Meanwhile, Green Bay had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-10 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Green Bay's QB Aaron Rodgers did his thing and passed for three TDs and 274 yards on 35 attempts.

The wins brought Arizona up to 7-0 and the Packers to 6-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals come into the contest boasting the most forced fumbles in the league at 11. As for Green Bay, they rank fourth in the NFL when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only three on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last seven years.