Cardinals vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 6 game

We're underway in Green Bay as the Packers are hosting the Cardinals in what should be an entertaining Week 6 matchup. Green Bay enters the game with a 3-2 record, while Arizona is 2-3.

Both teams are coming off of Week 5 victories. The Packers held on to defeat the Rams at home last Sunday behind Jordan Love's two touchdown passes. The Cardinals upset the 49ers in San Francisco after finishing the game with three unanswered scores that included a Kyler Murray's seven touchdown pass of the season. Arizona's defense contributed to the upset by forcing three turnovers.

Last week marked Love's first win of the season as the Packers' starting quarterback. While he is still working on his accuracy, Love is in midseason form when it comes to getting the ball in the end zone. He already has eight touchdown passes this season despite missing two games with a knee injury. Love has been aided by a defense that has forced a whopping 14 turnovers through five games.

This is a big game for both teams. For the Packers, a win would keep them within striking distance of the currently-undefeated Vikings for first place in the NFC North. For the Cardinals, a victory would slingshot them from third to first place in the NFC West.

Follow the action by checking out our live blog below.

How to watch Cardinals-Packers