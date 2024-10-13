Cardinals vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 6 game

Arizona travels to Green Bay for a tough NFC showdown

We're underway in Green Bay as the Packers are hosting the Cardinals in what should be an entertaining Week 6 matchup. Green Bay enters the game with a 3-2 record, while Arizona is 2-3. 

Both teams are coming off of Week 5 victories. The Packers held on to defeat the Rams at home last Sunday behind Jordan Love's two touchdown passes. The Cardinals upset the 49ers in San Francisco after finishing the game with three unanswered scores that included a Kyler Murray's seven touchdown pass of the season. Arizona's defense contributed to the upset by forcing three turnovers. 

Last week marked Love's first win of the season as the Packers' starting quarterback. While he is still working on his accuracy, Love is in midseason form when it comes to getting the ball in the end zone. He already has eight touchdown passes this season despite missing two games with a knee injury. Love has been aided by a defense that has forced a whopping 14 turnovers through five games. 

This is a big game for both teams. For the Packers, a win would keep them within striking distance of the currently-undefeated Vikings for first place in the NFC North. For the Cardinals, a victory would slingshot them from third to first place in the NFC West. 

Follow the action by checking out our live blog below.

How to watch Cardinals-Packers

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 13 | 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX | Live stream: fubo (click here
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: GB -5; O/U 47.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Cardinals a little off early 

While Conner found his footing on the Cardinals' second drive, the passing game was a little off which resulted in another punt. Conner slipped on an attempted screen pass before Michael Wilson was unable to corral Murray's pass on third down. 

Arizona's passing attack isn't in sync yet, but the weather is definitely playing a factor, too. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 5:28 PM
Packers strike first

Green Bay parlayed its short field into the game's first TD on Jordan Love's pass to Jayden Reed. Green Bay got their running game going on that drive that included a 16-yard yard run by Bo Melton on a reverse. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 5:23 PM
Cards also have short opening drive

Two James Conner runs went nowhere, and on third down, there appeared to be a miscommunication between Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. A penalty on Arizona on its ensuing punt gives the Packers the ball on the Cardinals' 44. 

Defense dominating early, especially the front seven. Conner and Josh Jacobs gain minimal yards on their team's initial drives. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 5:14 PM
Packers go nowhere on opening drive 

After getting the game's initial first down, the Packers are forced to punt after Love throws incomplete on his last two attempts on the drive. Cardinals were able to apply decent pressure. 

Steady rainfall early in Green Bay, could impact the passing games for both teams. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 5:09 PM
