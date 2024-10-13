The Green Bay Packers (3-2) will try to stay in the early hunt for the NFC North title when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay has a winning record after its first five games, but it is tied with Chicago for last place in the division standings. Arizona snapped a two-game losing streak with a 24-23 win at San Francisco last week, pulling off the upset as a 7.5-point underdog. The Cardinals are in second place in the NFC West standings despite their slow start to the season.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Packers vs. Cardinals odds, while the over/under is 47.5 points.

Packers vs. Cardinals spread: Packers -5.5

Packers vs. Cardinals over/under: 47.5 points

Packers vs. Cardinals money line: Packers -246, Cardinals +201

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has been one of the most undervalued teams in the NFL dating back to last season, covering the spread in seven of its last nine games. The Packers have covered in five of their last seven home games, and they are coming off a 24-19 road win against the Rams. Quarterback Jordan Love completed 15 of 26 passes for 224 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns, while running back Josh Jacobs had 73 rushing yards and a score.

Jacobs is off to a strong start this season, racking up 402 rushing yards on 90 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. Arizona has been an inconsistent team this season, losing three games by six-plus points while blowing out the Rams and upsetting the 49ers. Lambeau Field has been a house of horrors for the Cardinals, who are 1-7 in their last eight games in Green Bay. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona was able to get back on track following a two-game skid, upsetting the 49ers as a 7.5-point road underdog last week. The Cardinals trailed by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, but they outscored San Francisco 11-0 in the final frame. Quarterback Kyler Murray completed 19 of 30 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 83 yards and another score.

Running back James Conner had a strong performance as well, finishing with 86 rushing yards on 19 carries. Conner has surpassed 100 rushing yards twice this season, and he has scored three touchdowns in his first five games. The Cardinals have covered the spread in five of their last six road games. See which team to pick here.

