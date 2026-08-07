Panthers rookie QB Haynes King's rushing TD as time expires lifts Carolina over Cardinals

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The first NFL game of 2026 may one day go down as Carson Beck's coming-out party as a professional football player. Arizona's third-round pick stole the show during the annual Hall of Fame Game.



With Jacoby Brissett sidelined, Beck got the start in his first NFL game. He led three straight scoring drives in the first half that included a five-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko.



As far as preseason games are concerned, this was a good one. After a scoreless opening quarter, the two teams traded punches throughout the final three quarters. Fittingly, the game ended with a touchdown run by Haynes King, giving the Panthers a 33-30 win.

Here are the main takeaways from Thursday night.

Beck shines in NFL debut

Beck's performance suggests there is a serious quarterback competition brewing in Arizona.



Beck looked anything but like a rookie in his NFL debut. He went 11 of 14 for 148 yards and a TD and no picks in the first half while leading the Cardinals on three consecutive scoring drives. He finished the night with 188 yards on 15 of 19 passing.

The former Miami Hurricane standout ran for a first down on Arizona's first drive before leading consecutive scoring drives that ended in the end zone. Beck led the Cardinals on three consecutive scoring drives that included a 13-play, 96-yard drive that saw him go a perfect 6 of 6 for 72 yards. The drive's big play was a 35-yard completion from Beck to Jalen Brooks.

Beck and Brooks teamed up for another big play on Arizona's next drive, when Beck hit Brooks in stride for a 49-yard completion. The big play set up Beck's touchdown pass to Fehoko. Brooks caught three of four targets for 99 yards in the first half.



While it's just one game, Beck did display his ability to throw the ball deep downfield, which was one of the knocks on him in college. He also displayed his impressive accuracy and mobility.

King, Pickett handle their business

Beck may have stolen the show, but Panthers quarterbacks King and Kenny Pickett held their own. King was especially impressive after entering the game in the second quarter.



With Bryce Young out, Pickett started his first game as a member of the Panthers. Pickett, as he is known to do, largely attempted and completed short, high-percentage passes. He went 8 of 11 for 62 yards while leading Carolina on a 10-play, 67-yard drive that was capped off by A.J. Dillon's one-yard touchdown run.



Pickett then gave way to King, an undrafted rookie who is trying to earn a spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster. King led the Panthers on consecutive scoring drives that included his 15-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Seem Reed.

On Carolina's next drive, King led a successful two-minute drill that ended with Ryan Fitzgerald's game-tying field goal just before halftime.

In the second half, King led a 10-play, 73-yard drive that was capped with a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Anthony Tyus. He then led the Panthers on a game-winning drive that included a 26-yard run that set up his game-winning score.

King finished the night with 180 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 34 passing. He also ran for 39 yards and a score.

Slovis was sharp

Beck was relieved by Kedon Slovis, a former undrafted rookie who is on his third team in three years. In three series of work, Slovis went 9 of 10 for 106 yards that included his go-ahead touchdown pass to Bryson Green with 1:55 left.

Successful coaching debut

It was by all accounts a successful coaching debut for new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur. The Cardinals' offensive play caller orchestrated six scoring drives that included three in the second quarter alone.



LaFleur's ability to string together successful play calls was on display during Arizona's 96-yard drive in the second quarter. On the drive, the Cardinals only faced two third downs and were able to convert on both.



Thursday night also showcased LaFleur's early success with Beck and his ability to call plays for his young signal-caller.



One area that LaFleur will surely look to improve upon from Thursday was Arizona's red zone offense, as the Cardinals were just 3 of 6 in that department.

Honoring legends

Before the game, each member of this year's Hall of Fame class was honored on the field. This year's Hall of Fame class includes former quarterback Drew Brees, receiver Larry Fitzgerald, linebacker Luke Kuechly, running back Roger Craig and kicker Adam Vinatieri.