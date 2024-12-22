The Arizona Cardinals are one game back of the NFC West lead and look to keep their playoff hopes alive as they travel east to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals (7-7) defeated the Patriots last Sunday, 30-17, while the Panthers (3-11) fell at home to the Cowboys, 30-14. The teams most recently met in October 2022, a 26-16 Arizona road victory. Arizona is 9-5 against the spread, while Carolina is 6-8 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Panthers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 47. Before making any Panthers vs. Cardinals picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 27-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 207-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 61-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Panthers and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 16 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Panthers:

Cardinals vs. Panthers spread: Cardinals -5

Cardinals vs. Panthers over/under: 47 points

Cardinals vs. Panthers money line: Cardinals -234, Panthers +194

Cardinals vs. Panthers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cardinals vs. Panthers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cardinals can cover

Can Trey McBride score a receiving touchdown this week? The Cardinals' tight end has 89 receptions for 938 yards this season but no receiving touchdowns. Though he scored on a short rushing touchdown in 2024, McBride currently holds the record for most catches in a season without a receiving touchdown. It will be a focus for quarterback Kyler Murray to take care of his tight end, especially against a Panthers secondary that has surrendered 10 scores to that position this season (most in the NFL).

Running back James Conner should also have much success against a Carolina defense surrendering 173 rushing yards per game, 30 more than any other team in the league. Carolina has allowed an opposing running back to rush for at least 100 yards in three straight games and five of their last six. Conner has rushed for 200 combined yards on 34 carries over his last two games and should once again be a key offensive weapon for the Cardinals attack this weekend. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

It will be the Chuba Hubbard show for Carolina once again on Sunday. Though he was held to only 10 carries for 32 yards vs. Dallas last week, the Panthers' top running back has been excellent this year. With 1,043 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns, Hubbard has made the most of his opportunity and parlayed it into a contract extension with Carolina.

Quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for at least one touchdown pass in seven straight games, which is a sign of progress for the former No. 1 overall pick. Last week, he threw an 83-yard score to rookie Jalen Coker, who ended up with four receptions for 110 yards against the Cowboys. If Young can play turnover-free football (three interceptions over the last two weeks), the Panthers will have a fair shot at pulling the home upset in Week 16. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cardinals vs. Panthers picks

The model has simulated Arizona vs. Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over the point total, and it also says one side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Cardinals vs. Panthers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Panthers on Sunday, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Carolina spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 207-139 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.