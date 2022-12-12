Who's Playing

New England @ Arizona

Current Records: New England 6-6; Arizona 4-8

What to Know

The New England Patriots will square off against the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Stadium. The Patriots have a defense that allows only 18.83 points per game, so Arizona's offense will have their work cut out for them.

New England came up short against the Buffalo Bills last week, falling 24-10. No one had a standout game offensively for New England, but they got one touchdown from QB Mac Jones. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 115.80.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for Arizona or the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago, but it was Los Angeles snatching the 25-24 win. The losing side was boosted by QB Kyler Murray, who passed for two TDs and 191 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 56 yards. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 133.30.

The Cardinals' defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Chargers' offensive line to sack QB Justin Herbert four times for a total loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Patriots going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

New England is now 6-6 while Arizona sits at 4-8. New England is 3-2 after losses this year, Arizona 4-3.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England have won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last eight years.