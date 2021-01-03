The Arizona Cardinals are in a win-and-you're-in game against the division rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, but coming away with that win might be about to get more difficult. Star quarterback Kyler Murray limped off the field after the team's first drive of the game, heading to the locker room with an apparent leg injury.

Murray suffered an injury on the final drive of last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers but declared early in the week that he would be ready to go for the regular season finale. He took a read option run seven yards for a nice gain and completed one of his two passes on the opening drive, but was sacked by Morgan Fox on a third down to end the drive.

After Arizona punted, the Rams trotted out backup quarterback John Wolford, who is starting for an injured Jared Goff. Wolford was intercepted by Jordan Hicks on his first career pass, and when the Cardinals came back onto the field, backup Chris Streveler was in the game in place of Murray. Streveler completed a pass to Trent Sherfield for three yards, then a jet sweep touch pass to Jonathan Ward, who took it into the end zone for a touchdown that gave Arizona a 7-0 lead.

The broadcast announced that Murray was questionable to return with an ankle injury, also indicating that he was in the X-ray room getting the injury checked out. Murray briefly returned to the sideline, stepped into the blue medical tent, then limped back to the locker room again.

You can get real-time updates on the injury in our live blog of the Cardinals-Rams matchup.