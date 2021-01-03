The Arizona Cardinals are in a win-and-you're-in game against the division rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, but coming away with that win got considerably more difficult when star quarterback Kyler Murray limped off the field after the team's first drive of the game, heading to the locker room with an apparent leg injury.

Murray remained out of the game through the third quarter, repeatedly trying to get loose on the sideline and going back and forth between the field and the locker room, then returned to the game for the Cardinals' first drive of the fourth quarter, with his team trailing 18-7.

Murray suffered an injury on the final drive of last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but declared early in the week that he would be ready to go for the regular-season finale. He took a read option run seven yards for a nice gain and completed one of his two passes on the opening drive, but was sacked by Morgan Fox on a third down to end the drive. He sustained the ankle injury on that play.

After Arizona punted, the Rams trotted out backup quarterback John Wolford, who is starting for an injured Jared Goff. Wolford was intercepted by Jordan Hicks on his first career pass, and when the Cardinals came back onto the field, backup Chris Streveler was in the game in place of Murray. Streveler completed a pass to Trent Sherfield for three yards, then a jet sweep touch pass to Jonathan Ward, who took it into the end zone for a touchdown that gave Arizona a 7-0 lead.

The Cardinals struggled badly to get anything going on offense with Streveler under center, falling behind by 11 points after their backup threw a pick-six and the defense allowed three different field goal drives. It was at that point that Murray re-entered the game, hoping to lead a desperation comeback victory despite the injury to his ankle.

