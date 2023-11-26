The Los Angeles Rams look to complete the season sweep of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles (4-6) kicked a last-minute field goal to defeat Seattle, 17-16, while Arizona (2-9) fell short in Houston, 21-16. The Rams won this same matchup in Week 6, defeating the Cardinals, 26-9. Los Angeles is 4-5-1 against the spread, while Arizona is 5-5-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite in the Cardinals vs. Rams odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 45.

Cardinals vs. Rams spread: Rams -3

Cardinals vs. Rams over/under: 45 points

Cardinals vs. Rams money line: Rams -152, Cardinals +129

Cardinals vs. Rams live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Rams can cover

Of Los Angeles' four wins thus far this season, three have come against NFC West foes after sweeping the Seahawks in Week 11. Quarterback Matthew Stafford returned after a one-game absence to throw for 190 yards on 17 of 31 passing with one touchdown and one interception. Without his top wide receiver, Cooper Kupp most of the game due to an ankle sprain, Stafford relied on rookie fifth-round pick, Puka Nacua once again. The rookie from BYU caught five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

The Rams' rushing attack has been stagnant since running back Kyren Williams has been on injured reserve. The second-year running back was highly productive earlier this season, including rushing for 158 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries against Arizona before his injury. With a more balanced attack likely, the Rams will be a handful for opposing defenses to stop going forward.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona's franchise quarterback returned from a lengthy absence in Week 10 and has showed no ill affects of the torn ACL that sidelined him since late last season. In two games, Murray has thrown for 463 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while rushing for 84 yards on 13 attempts with two scores. His dynamic scrambling ability will be key against a solid Los Angeles pass rush led by future Hall of Fame defensive tackle, Aaron Donald.

Second year tight end Trey McBride has been a favorite target of Murray's thus far, catching 13 passes for 174 yards combined in the two games they've played together this season. For Arizona to maximize its success through the air on Sunday, Murray will have to better utilize his college teammate, wide receiver Marquise Brown. With only three catches for 46 yards the last two weeks, Brown hasn't been able to show the game breaking ability Arizona expects having acquired him for a first round draft pick from Baltimore in 2022.

