Cardinals vs. Ravens odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from advanced computer model

Two Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks square off Sunday when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens exploded out of the gate, scoring 59 points against the Dolphins in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Cardinals scored 18-points in the fourth quarter to force overtime in a matchup against the Detroit Lions that finished in a 27-27 tie. The latest Cardinals vs. Ravens odds list Baltimore as a 13-point home favorite on Sunday, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you make any Cardinals vs. Ravens picks and NFL predictions for Week 2, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model has taken into account that the Ravens' aerial attack was extremely impressive in their season-opening win over the Dolphins, as Jackson, a second-year quarterback out of Louisville, threw for 324 yards and five touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown also put on a show in his NFL debut, securing four receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Veteran running back Mark Ingram exploded in his first game as a member of the Ravens, carrying the ball 14 times for 107 yards and two scores. For his career, Ingram has been a steady force with over 6,000 rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns.

But just because the Ravens feature an explosive offense does not guarantee they will cover the Cardinals vs. Ravens spread on Sunday.

That's because the Cardinals proved first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense can work in the NFL. Arizona's offense struggled mightily through the first three quarters, but quickly turned it around in the fourth quarter. Murray, Arizona's rookie quarterback, completed 15 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against the Lions.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was Murray's favorite target against Detroit. Fitzgerald, who's recorded over 1,000 yards receiving in three of his last four seasons, finished with eight receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Plus, the Cardinals are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games on the road against Baltimore.

