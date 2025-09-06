The New Orleans Saints will host the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL Week 1 NFC showdown. The Cardinals are looking to get off to a hot start after they finished 2024 with a 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for a third straight year. Meanwhile, the Saints finished at the bottom of the NFC South with a 5-12 record and hope to turn things around with former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new head coach.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Arizona is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Saints odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 43. Before making any Saints vs. Cardinals picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine projection model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks its since inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Cardinals vs. Saints on Sunday:

Saints +6.5

Over 43

Saints +6.5

The SportsLine model isn't completely buying into the hype surrounding the Cardinals. Kyler Murray will lead an offense that is both better on paper and starting the season off relatively healthy, and will go up against a Saints defense that gave up the third-most yards per game (379.9) in the NFL last season. New Orleans' own offense leaves a lot to be desired with Spencer Rattler as the starting QB. However, the model shows New Orleans covering the spread in 58% of simulations. Watch Cardinals vs. Saints on CBS or stream on Paramount+. New Paramount+ users can sign up here and get a free one-week trial.

Over 43

The Over hit in eight games for each team last season, with Arizona scoring 30 or more points on their own five times in 2024. The Cardinals have also scored 30 or more points in three of their last four meetings with New Orleans, including a 42-34 victory when these teams last saw each other. It's no surprise, then, that the Over is the side with all the value according to SportsLine's projection model.

Want more NFL picks for Sunday, September 7?

You've seen the model's best bets for New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals. Now, get picks for every NFL game from SportsLine's proven team of Vegas experts and the model that simulates each game 10,000 times.