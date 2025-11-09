Skip to Main Content
Cardinals vs. Seahawks live updates: Sam Darnold and NFC West-leading Seattle battle Arizona

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 10 NFC West matchup

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read

We have ourselves an NFC West showdown in the Pacific Northwest on Sunday between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. These clubs are on opposite ends of the standings heading into Week 10, with Seattle coming into this divisional matchup tied atop the NFC West at 6-2, while Arizona is battling to get back into contention as they sit in last at 3-5. 

For Seattle, they've burst onto the scene as one of the more balanced clubs in the NFL through the first half of the year. Sam Darnold has played himself into the MVP conversation with an NFL-high 9.6 yards per attempt average. He leads the NFL in completions (53) on throws of 20 or more air yards, which will come in handy with trade deadline acquisition Rashid Shaheed, who'll be making his debut. In addition to the high-flying offense, Seattle's defense is holding opponents to just 4.7 yards per play and 18.8 points per game, both of which rank in the top five in the NFL. 

On the other side, Arizona continues to roll with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and placed Kyler Murray on injured reserve earlier this week. With Brissett under center, the Cardinals are 1-2 over his three starts, but the offense has flowed quite well. Over that stretch, the veteran quarterback has thrown for 860 yards, recorded seven total touchdowns, and tossed just one interception. 

Can Brissett keep that momentum rolling and begin pushing Arizona back into the conversation in the NFC West? Or will Seattle's dominance flash again with a win in Week 10? As we watch this action unfold, be sure to keep it locked to our live blog below. 

