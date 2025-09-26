Skip to Main Content
Cardinals vs. Seahawks live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'TNF' game controlled by Seattle defense

Week 4 kicked off with an NFC West battle and the Seahawks are controlling play

The Seahawks lead the Cardinals 14-3 at halftime and are 30 minutes away from their third win in 12 days.

The game got off to a bit of a disjointed start, represented best by Coby Bryant picking off Kyler Murray only to run into teammate Tyrice Knight on the return and fumble. Trey Benson recovered, and Arizona turned its good fortune into three points.

Then the Seahawks got going, and Sam Darnold found A.J. Barner for a touchdown to cap a long drive and give Seattle a 7-3 lead.

The teams then exchanged blown opportunities. Marvin Harrison Jr.'s tough start to the season hit yet another low when the 2024 No. 4 overall pick bobbled a perfect Murray pass on third and 11, and the ball landed right in the arms of Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV for an interception -- Murray's second of the half. Seattle would return the favor by reaching Arizona territory but falling out of field goal range due to a Kenneth Walker III personal foul for taunting.

Zach Charbonnet took over in the backfield on Seattle's next drive and took full advantage of his opportunity, powering in from 1 yard away to extend Seattle's lead to 14-3. It capped a 90-yard drive that included a 32-yard completion from Darnold to Elijah Arroyo and a 24-yard scramble from Darnold.

It's been a stop-and-start game with mistakes on both sides looming large. But the Seattle defense is absolutely dominating with two interceptions -- one Murray's fault, one not -- and nearly a third just before halftime. It also has two sacks, and with Seattle getting the ball to start the second half, Arizona needs to get things in order quickly.

Perfect encapsulation of Cardinals' night as drive stalls; FG makes it 17-6

The Cardinals finally appeared to get somewhat on track, getting into Seahawks territory. Then things fell apart.

  • First and 10 from the 32: Cardinals tried a flea flicker against a blitz. Bad idea. The protection crumbled, making it even worse, and Murray was sacked.
  • Second and 17 from the 39: The protection once again disintegrated almost immediately, and Murray had to bail and scurry out of bounds for no gain.
  • Third and 18 from the 40: Greg Dortch dropped a screen pass.

Chad Ryland did hit a 57-yard field goal to help Arizona scratch closer, but it's another tough end to a drive.

 
TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Zach Charbonnet powers in

Seattle extends its lead to 14-3 with a really good seven-play, 90-yard drive capped by Zach Charbonnet's 1-yard touchdowns.

Really good stuff from Sam Darnold on this drive, too: He hit Elijah Arroyo for a 32-yard gain on the first play and followed that up with a 24-yard rush. Seattle is in full control.

 
DeMarcus Lawrence (thigh) doubtful to return

Lawrence was a big signing for Seattle this offseason, but after a solid first three games, he's unlikely to return to this one. Seattle has a deep rushing group, but this loss certainly hurts one of the league's best defenses.

 
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s brutal start continues

After a big drop last week, Marvin Harrison Jr. just had another one, this time resulting in an interception by Ernest Jones IV.

This is a really bad one, too, especially since Kyler Murray made a perfect throw on third and 11 and Trey McBride had made a couple of big chain-moving catches on the drive.

 
TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Sam Darnold finds A.J. Barner

Now there's the drive Seattle was looking for. With Kenneth Walker III chewing up yards on the ground, the Seahawks were able to get down the field in a hurry, and Sam Darnold hit A.J. Barner for a touchdown.

Really good play design here with Cooper Kupp running interference, and Darnold put this one on the dot. Walker is already up to 64 yards from scrimmage.

 
Seahawks defense stiffens, Cardinals settle for field goal to take 3-0 lead

Forced to defend a short field, the Seattle defense bent but did not break, and Chad Ryland's 32-yard field goal has Arizona on top 3-0.

It's been an uneven start for both teams: Kyler Murray was intercepted on the Cardinals' second drive, and the Seahawks failed on a fourth and 1 on their only drive so far.

 
Wild play alert: Coby Bryant intercepts Kyler Murray, fumbles on return, Cardinals recover

This play had a little bit of everything! Coby Bryant picked off an errant Kyler Murray pass, but on the return, he ran into his own teammate, Tyrice Knight, and fumbled. Cardinals running back Trey Benson recovered, and the Cardinals are in business.

Phew!

 
We're underway!

The Cardinals start with the ball.

 
Big chance for Trey Benson

With James Conner (ankle) out for the season, Trey Benson will get plenty of work tonight as the Cardinals' lead back. He gets a stern test against a Seahawks defense allowing just 3.2 yards per carry -- third-lowest in the NFL -- but will be a key part of Arizona's chances. The Cardinals will want to establish a physical run game to complement Kyler Murray, Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. in the pass game.

 
Former Ohio State star wide receivers in the spotlight

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. played together at Ohio State in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, Smith-Njigba emerged as a star, catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards, including a record-breaking 347-yard performance in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

With Smith-Njigba injured much of 2022, Harrison stepped into the limelight with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns and earning All-America status. He repeated as an All-America performer in 2023.

In their two meetings as pros, Smith-Njigba has 11 receptions for 159 yards and two scores; Harrison has seven receptions for 96 yards.

 
Uniform watch: Cardinals debut 'Rivalries' uniform

The Cardinals will debut their "Rivalries" uniforms tonight. The team announced them back in August, and both the uniforms and the end zones look sharp.

The Seahawks will be in navy jerseys and grey pants.

 
Seahawks inactives: Nick Emmanwori out, Zach Charbonnet back

The Seahawks will return to their two-headed rushing attack tonight as Zach Charbonnet returns from a foot injury to join Kenneth Walker Jr. in the Seattle backfield.

Safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) was listed as doubtful and is indeed out for the third straight game. Here are Seattle's inactives:

 
Cardinals inactives: Arizona to be without CB Will Johnson

The Cardinals will be without cornerback Will Johnson tonight but do get tackle Paris Johnson Jr. back. Will Johnson (groin) had not practiced on this short week, so his absence isn't a surprise. But Paris Johnson Jr., who missed Week 3 with a knee injury, is a go, which helps a James Conner-less offense significantly in both the run and the pass.

Here are all of Arizona's inactives:
