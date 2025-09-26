Cardinals vs. Seahawks live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'TNF' game controlled by Seattle defense

The Seahawks lead the Cardinals 14-3 at halftime and are 30 minutes away from their third win in 12 days.

The game got off to a bit of a disjointed start, represented best by Coby Bryant picking off Kyler Murray only to run into teammate Tyrice Knight on the return and fumble. Trey Benson recovered, and Arizona turned its good fortune into three points.

Then the Seahawks got going, and Sam Darnold found A.J. Barner for a touchdown to cap a long drive and give Seattle a 7-3 lead.

The teams then exchanged blown opportunities. Marvin Harrison Jr.'s tough start to the season hit yet another low when the 2024 No. 4 overall pick bobbled a perfect Murray pass on third and 11, and the ball landed right in the arms of Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV for an interception -- Murray's second of the half. Seattle would return the favor by reaching Arizona territory but falling out of field goal range due to a Kenneth Walker III personal foul for taunting.

Zach Charbonnet took over in the backfield on Seattle's next drive and took full advantage of his opportunity, powering in from 1 yard away to extend Seattle's lead to 14-3. It capped a 90-yard drive that included a 32-yard completion from Darnold to Elijah Arroyo and a 24-yard scramble from Darnold.

It's been a stop-and-start game with mistakes on both sides looming large. But the Seattle defense is absolutely dominating with two interceptions -- one Murray's fault, one not -- and nearly a third just before halftime. It also has two sacks, and with Seattle getting the ball to start the second half, Arizona needs to get things in order quickly.