Cardinals vs. Seahawks live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

The Seahawks look to extend their winning streak over the Cardinals to seven straight when the two NFC West rivals meet Thursday night in Arizona.

Both teams enter the game with 2-1 records, and both are facing very tough short-week tests. No road team has won on "Thursday Night Football" this season, and since 2023, road teams on four days of rest are just 15-25 overall. The Seahawks will be looking to reverse those trends and are coming off an absolute domination of the Saints, 44-13. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is off to a fast start with 22 catches for 323 yards and a touchdown through three games, the yardage total ranks second in the NFL, only behind Puka Nacua.

The Seahawks defense has been even more impressive; Seattle is allowing an NFL-low 179 yards per game and 3.1 yards per play. Byron Murphy leads the charge up front, and there's talent all over the secondary.

That makes this game especially tough for the James Conner-less Cardinals. The standout running back suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a 16-15 Week 3 loss to the 49ers. Arizona will look to Trey Benson to fill a larger role, but it also needs Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. to step up. Harrison Jr. had a tough drop Sunday against San Francisco, and the 2024 No. 4 overall pick has just five catches for 71 yards over the past two weeks combined.

Be sure to follow along with our live blog below for updates and analysis on this crucial contest!

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals live