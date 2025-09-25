Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 4 kicks off with an NFC West battle

By
1 min read

The Seahawks look to extend their winning streak over the Cardinals to seven straight when the two NFC West rivals meet Thursday night in Arizona.

Both teams enter the game with 2-1 records, and both are facing very tough short-week tests. No road team has won on "Thursday Night Football" this season, and since 2023, road teams on four days of rest are just 15-25 overall. The Seahawks will be looking to reverse those trends and are coming off an absolute domination of the Saints, 44-13. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is off to a fast start with 22 catches for 323 yards and a touchdown through three games, the yardage total ranks second in the NFL, only behind Puka Nacua.

The Seahawks defense has been even more impressive; Seattle is allowing an NFL-low 179 yards per game and 3.1 yards per play. Byron Murphy leads the charge up front, and there's talent all over the secondary.

That makes this game especially tough for the James Conner-less Cardinals. The standout running back suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a 16-15 Week 3 loss to the 49ers. Arizona will look to Trey Benson to fill a larger role, but it also needs Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. to step up. Harrison Jr. had a tough drop Sunday against San Francisco, and the 2024 No. 4 overall pick has just five catches for 71 yards over the past two weeks combined.

Be sure to follow along with our live blog below for updates and analysis on this crucial contest!

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals live

Updating Live
(9)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Sam Darnold finds A.J. Barner

Now there's the drive Seattle was looking for. With Kenneth Walker III chewing up yards on the ground, the Seahawks were able to get down the field in a hurry, and Sam Darnold hit A.J. Barner for a touchdown.

Really good play design here with Cooper Kupp running interference, and Darnold put this one on the dot. Walker is already up to 64 yards from scrimmage.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Seahawks defense stiffens, Cardinals settle for field goal to take 3-0 lead

Forced to defend a short field, the Seattle defense bent but did not break, and Chad Ryland's 32-yard field goal has Arizona on top 3-0.

It's been an uneven start for both teams: Kyler Murray was intercepted on the Cardinals' second drive, and the Seahawks failed on a fourth and 1 on their only drive so far.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Wild play alert: Coby Bryant intercepts Kyler Murray, fumbles on return, Cardinals recover

This play had a little bit of everything! Coby Bryant picked off an errant Kyler Murray pass, but on the return, he ran into his own teammate, Tyrice Knight, and fumbled. Cardinals running back Trey Benson recovered, and the Cardinals are in business.

Phew!

 
Pinned
Link copied
We're underway!

The Cardinals start with the ball.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Big chance for Trey Benson

With James Conner (ankle) out for the season, Trey Benson will get plenty of work tonight as the Cardinals' lead back. He gets a stern test against a Seahawks defense allowing just 3.2 yards per carry -- third-lowest in the NFL -- but will be a key part of Arizona's chances. The Cardinals will want to establish a physical run game to complement Kyler Murray, Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. in the pass game.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Former Ohio State star wide receivers in the spotlight

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. played together at Ohio State in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, Smith-Njigba emerged as a star, catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards, including a record-breaking 347-yard performance in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

With Smith-Njigba injured much of 2022, Harrison stepped into the limelight with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns and earning All-America status. He repeated as an All-America performer in 2023.

In their two meetings as pros, Smith-Njigba has 11 receptions for 159 yards and two scores; Harrison has seven receptions for 96 yards.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Uniform watch: Cardinals debut 'Rivalries' uniform

The Cardinals will debut their "Rivalries" uniforms tonight. The team announced them back in August, and both the uniforms and the end zones look sharp.

The Seahawks will be in navy jerseys and grey pants.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Seahawks inactives: Nick Emmanwori out, Zach Charbonnet back

The Seahawks will return to their two-headed rushing attack tonight as Zach Charbonnet returns from a foot injury to join Kenneth Walker Jr. in the Seattle backfield.

Safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) was listed as doubtful and is indeed out for the third straight game. Here are Seattle's inactives:

 
Pinned
Link copied
Cardinals inactives: Arizona to be without CB Will Johnson

The Cardinals will be without cornerback Will Johnson tonight but do get tackle Paris Johnson Jr. back. Will Johnson (groin) had not practiced on this short week, so his absence isn't a surprise. But Paris Johnson Jr., who missed Week 3 with a knee injury, is a go, which helps a James Conner-less offense significantly in both the run and the pass.

Here are all of Arizona's inactives:
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Baker Mayfield's Redemption Story

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Ravens and Chiefs in Early Season Must-Win Situation

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Micah Parsons Return to Dallas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Is This The Right Time To Start Jaxson Dart

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Can Giants Get Enough Pressure To Stop Justin Herbert

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Can Steelers Defense Stop Vikings Offense?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Which Team Needs This Win More?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Rocky Start To Season For Michael Penix Jr.

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    TNF Seahawks at Cardinals: Which Team Is Better Equipped to Deal With Injuries?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    TNF Seahawks at Cardinals: Which QB Has the Edge in This Matchup?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    TNF Seahawks at Cardinals: Can Trey Benson Hold His Own Against Kenneth Walker?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    TNF Seahawks at Cardinals: Which Defense Has the Advantage and Why?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Primetime Games Not Kind to Kyler Murray

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs Marvin Harrison Jr.

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Mahomes, Chiefs Home Underdogs to Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Underdog to Back in Week 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Top Survivor Pick for Week 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    NFL News & Notes: Ravens Run Game Struggling

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    NFL News & Notes: Ashton Jeanty Off to Slow Start with Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Highlights: Marté robs Reynolds of tying homer in 9th as Reds defeat Pirates

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Jamey's Notable Week 4 Starts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    WNBA Semifinals LV at IND: Which Team Wins the Series?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    WNBA Semifinals MIN at PHO: Which Team Wins the Series?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Ryder Cup Preview: Pick to Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Most Underrated Player On Team USA

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    European Player With Best Chance To Beat Scottie

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Expert Pick: No. 6 Oregon At No. 3 Penn State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Breaking News: Cal Raleigh Becomes 1st Catcher to Hit 60 Home Runs

See All NFL Videos