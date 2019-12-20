Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 16 predictions from proven computer model

An NFC West battle is on tap between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Seattle is 11-3 overall and 4-2 at home, while Arizona is 4-9-1 overall and 2-4 on the road. Seattle has won four of its last five meetings against Arizona, however the Cardinals are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six matchups against the Seahawks. Seattle is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds, while the over-under is set at 51. Before entering any Cardinals vs. Seahawks picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 16 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Seahawks vs. Cardinals 10,000 times and the results are in.

Seattle didn't have too much breathing room in its game with Carolina last week, but the Seahawks still walked away with a 30-24 victory. Running back Chris Carson was the offensive standout for the Seahawks, as he rushed for two touchdowns and 133 yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Russell Wilson also had a strong showing against the Panthers, completing 20-of-26 pass attempts for 286 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Wilson has thrown for over 3,700 yards and 28 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Meanwhile, Arizona is fresh off a dominant victory over the Cleveland Browns. Running back Kenyan Drake had a stellar game for Arizona as he rushed for four touchdowns and 137 yards on 22 carries. Now, Drake and Arizona's offense will look to exploit a Seattle defense that's giving up 378.3 yards per game, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Seahawks are stumbling into Sunday's contest with the third most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 17 on the season. The Cardinals have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with 34 on the season.

