Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) host Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday afternoon. The Seahawks have dominated this NFC West rivalry in recent years, winning three of the last four meetings against Arizona. Seattle secured a 19-9 victory over the Cardinals on Oct. 16.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET. Arizona is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks spread: Cardinals -1.5

Cardinals vs. Seahawks over/under: 49 points

Cardinals vs. Seahawks money line: Arizona -130, Seattle +110

What you need to know about the Seahawks

The Seahawks were able to grind out a solid win over the New York Giants this past Sunday, winning 27-13. It was another big night for Smith, who passed for two TDs and 212 yards on 34 attempts. Smith ended up with a passer rating of 139.4.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is emerging as a star for the Seahawks. The former Michigan State standout has rushed for 403 yards and five touchdowns on 70 carries in Seattle last four games. Walker has added balance to the Seattle offense, taking a lot of pressure off Smith.

What you need to know about the Cardinals

The Cardinals were hampered by 94 penalty yards against the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday. Arizona fell to Minnesota 34-26. Arizona's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR DeAndre Hopkins, who caught 12 passes for 159 yards and one TD, and Murray, who passed for three TDs and 326 yards on 44 attempts in addition to picking up 36 yards on the ground. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 95.4.

The Cardinals are in desperate need of a win to salvage their season. Arizona lost to the Seahawks in Seattle 19-9 in Week 6 and will need to be much better on both sides of the ball to walk away with a win on their home turf in Week 9. Murray had his worst game of the 2022 season in the loss.

