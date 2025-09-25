An NFC West clash kicks off NFL Week 4 on 'Thursday Night Football' as the Seattle Seahawks visit the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are 2-1, with the Seahawks coming off back-to-back victories. Seattle rolled over the Saints 44-13 in Week 3 after another double-digit victory over Pittsburgh in Week 2. Meanwhile, Arizona suffered its first loss of the year in a 16-15 defeat to the 49ers on Sunday. This rivalry hasn't been much of that in recent meetings as the Seahawks have taken each of the last seven matchups.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The latest Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds have Seattle as the 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points is 43.5. Seattle is at -126 on the money line. Before making any Cardinals vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Seattle vs. Arizona. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread Seattle -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Seahawks vs. Cardinals over/under 43.5 points Seahawks vs. Cardinals money line Arizona +107, Seattle -126

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle's riding a seven-game win streak versus Arizona, with five of those victories coming by double-digits. None of those wins came with Sam Darnold under center, but the well-traveled quarterback has been among the best versus the spread in recent seasons. Darnold is 17-9-1 ATS since the start of 2022, with that 65% cover rate the second-best amongst quarterbacks over this span. Darnold's over/under for passing yardage is 223.5.

Since Mike Macdonald became Seattle's head coach in 2024, Seattle is 5-1 ATS as a road underdog. This year's squad is excelling on both sides of the ball, ranking in the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Seattle is the only NFL team that hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown this year, making it an even more arduous task for Arizona to find success on the ground as the team lost 1,000-yard rusher James Conner (leg) for the season on Sunday.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Despite coming off a loss to San Francisco, Arizona did manage to cover in the game and is now 10-4 ATS over its last 14 games. Head coach Jonathan Gannon continues to work wonders on the defensive side of the ball as the Cards ranked 31st in scoring defense in 2023, then 15th in 2024 and are now fifth this season. The Cardinals make an opponent one-dimensional on offense and then perform their best in clutch situations as Arizona ranks top-five in rushing defense, third-down defense and redzone defense.

While Conner's injury is an emotional setback for Arizona, it does allow the team to utilize second-year back, Trey Benson, more. His 6.0 yards per carry rank second in the NFL, while Kyler Murray's 5.4 yards per rush are seventh-best. Additionally, just four teams have a better turnover differential than the Cards, which the model has taken into account. SportsLine's projections forecast Arizona's defense to both rack up more sacks than Seattle's and to force more turnovers on Thursday.

How to make Cardinals vs. Seahawks picks

For the NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game of Seahawks vs. Cardinals, the model is leaning Over the total.

Who wins Cardinals vs. Seahawks, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 39-19 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.