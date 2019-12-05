Cardinals vs. Steelers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: Arizona 3-8-1; Pittsburgh 7-5

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

A win for the Cardinals just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 34-7 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. RB Kenyan Drake had a pretty forgettable game: he rushed for 31 yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Pittsburgh and the Cleveland Browns, but Pittsburgh stepped up in the second half. Pittsburgh came out on top against Cleveland by a score of 20-13. The Steelers' WR James Washington filled up the stat sheet. He caught four passes for 111 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Washington has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 7-5 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 3-8-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals are worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with 31 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Cardinals, the Steelers come into the matchup boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at five. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 44

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.