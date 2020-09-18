Who's Playing

Washington @ Arizona

Current Records: Washington 1-0; Arizona 1-0

Last Season Records: Arizona 5-10-1; Washington 3-13

What to Know

The Washington Football Team will square off against the Arizona Cardinals on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Washington took care of business in their home opener. They took their game against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday 27-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Washington, but they got scores from RB Peyton Barber and TE Logan Thomas.

Washington's defense was a presence, as it embarrassed Philadelphia's offensive line to sack QB Carson Wentz eight times for a loss of 62 yards. Leading the way was DE Ryan Kerrigan and his two sacks.

The Cardinals had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They got past the San Francisco 49ers with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 24-20. Arizona QB Kyler Murray was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 230 yards on 40 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 91 yards. Murray's longest connection was to WR DeAndre Hopkins for 33 yards in the fourth quarter.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and the Cardinals clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won two out of their last three games against Arizona.