The Arizona Cardinals (6-5) will try to bounce back from their first loss since mid-October when they face the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) on Sunday afternoon. Arizona had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 16-6 loss at Seattle last week, falling a half-game behind Washington for the final NFC wild-card spot. Minnesota is on a four-game hot streak of its own following an overtime win at Chicago last week. The Vikings have not played a home game since their Nov. 3 win over the Colts.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Vikings vs. Cardinals odds, while the over/under is 45 points per SportsLine consensus. Minnesota is a -172 money line favorite (risk $172 to win $100), while Arizona is a +145 underdog.

Vikings vs. Cardinals spread: Vikings -3.5

Vikings vs. Cardinals over/under: 45 points

Vikings vs. Cardinals money line: Vikings -172, Cardinals: +145

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota is returning home following three straight road wins over the Jaguars, Titans and Bears. The Vikings were able to get through that stretch unscathed, remaining one game back of Detroit atop the standings. They have a rematch with the Lions during the final week of the regular season, so they cannot afford a loss in this game.

Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold threw five combined interceptions against the Colts and Jaguars, but he has four touchdowns and zero picks in his two games since then. Darnold has completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,717 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Minnesota has won 10 straight home games against Arizona and 13 of the last 17 meetings overall.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona is coming off a disappointing outing against Seattle, but it won its previous four games to get back into the playoff conversation. The Cardinals scored 28-plus points in their wins over the Dolphins, Bears and Jets, powered by a strong stretch from quarterback Kyler Murray. He has completed 68.7% of his passes for 2,343 yards, 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season.

Murray also provides a dynamic rushing ability, racking up 380 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries. The Cardinals are a half-game back of the Commanders for the final NFC wild-card spot, making every game a crucial one for them right now. Arizona has covered the spread in four of its last five games, while Minnesota is 0-5-2 against the spread in its last seven December games.

