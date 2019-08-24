Cardinals vs. Vikings odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 3 NFL picks from expert on 10-2 run

The Minnesota Vikings seek their third straight win of the 2019 NFL preseason when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings (2-0) hope to maintain the solid play they have exhibited through their first two games. They are coming off a 25-19 home win over the Seattle Seahawks after winning their opener in New Orleans. The Cardinals (1-1) will be looking for improvement after they fell 33-26 to the Oakland Raiders last week after notching a 17-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in their exhibition opener. Minnesota is a six-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 42.5 in the latest Cardinals vs. Vikings odds. Before finalizing any Cardinals vs. Vikings picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Zack Cimini has to say.

Cimini is a highly respected Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. He uses a new-age approach to excel in multiple sports and has been one of SportsLine's most successful analysts on an annual basis.

Last season, he hit 60 percent of his NFL picks for SportsLine members. Over the past two seasons, Cimini is 10-2 on NFL against the spread picks involving the Cardinals or Vikings, including a 5-0 mark on Arizona. Last year, he advised SportsLine members that Arizona was overvalued as a 4.5-point home favorite against the Oakland Raiders. The result: Oakland pulled off an outright 23-21 victory, and anyone who followed Cimini's advice booked another easy winner. Those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Now, he's locked in his Cardinals vs. Vikings picks for Saturday. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Cimini knows the Vikings changed much of their offensive coaching personnel and are implementing a new scheme after quarterback Kirk Cousins had an inconsistent first season in Minnesota. The early returns appear positive, as he was 6-for-8 in limited action for 68 yards.

Backups Sean Mannion and Kyle Sloter combined to go 22-of-27 for 204 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings racked up 409 yards of total offense against Seattle's defense. They also managed 137 rushing yards, with Mike Boone leading the way on 21 carries for 66 yards.

The defense also was sterling and held Seattle out of the end zone and limited the Seahawks to 221 total yards. Seattle scored on four field goals and a defensive touchdown.

Even so, Minnesota is far from assured of covering the Vikings vs. Cardinals spread against an Arizona team that will be determined to bounce back from the growing pains it experienced last week.

Top overall draft pick Kyler Murray should benefit from extended playing time on Saturday and, on the bright side, his backups stepped up and mounted a second-half comeback that brought the Cardinals to within one score. They outscored the Raiders 16-7 in the second half.

Veteran Brett Hundley threw for 139 yards on 10-of-15 attempts with a touchdown. Chad Kanoff and Drew Anderson combined for 124 yards and each threw a scoring pass. Thirteen different players caught passes and the unit just received a boost from the signing of veteran Michael Crabtree, who could see action Saturday.

Cimini has broken down the depth charts of both teams and unearthed the critical X-factor that has him leaning hard to one side of the spread. You can only see what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Cardinals vs. Vikings? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Vikings spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned NFL expert who has hit 83 percent of his picks involving these teams, and find out.