Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) are set to host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) in a key Week 8 NFC battle at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Vikings are coming off a bye in Week 7, and are riding a four-game winning streak after bearing the Miami Dolphins 24-16 in Week 6. The Cardinals welcomed All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back to their lineup in Week 7 and notched a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Arizona is 4-3 against the spread, while Minnesota is 2-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Vikings vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49 points.

Vikings vs. Cardinals spread: Vikings -3.5

Vikings vs. Cardinals over/under: 49 points

Vikings vs. Cardinals money line: Minnesota -190, Arizona +158

What you need to know about the Vikings

The Vikings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, winning 24-16. Minnesota's RB Dalvin Cook filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 53-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest. Second-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in six passes for 107 yards in the win.

The Vikings are playing well under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell. Cousins is completing 66.2% of his passes for nine touchdowns, five interceptions and a quarterback rating of 88.7. His top target has been Jefferson, who ranks in the top-five of the NFL in receptions (46) and yards (654). Defensively, Minnesota is giving up 401.2 total yards per game, but limiting opponents to only 19.7 points per game.

What you need to know about the Cardinals

After struggling through losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks in back-to-back weeks, the Cardinals erupted and looked like a team that could contend in the NFC in their 42-34 Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints. Arizona was aided by two pick-6's in the first half, and backup running back Eno Benjamin filled in admirably for James Conner, rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Murray benefitted from the return of Hopkins, completing 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins caught 10 passes for 103 yards in his first game of the 2022 season.

The Cardinals have struggled to defend the pass at times in 2022, allowing 271.9 yards per game through the air. This could be problematic against the Vikings, who possess one of the most explosive groups of wide receivers in the NFL.

