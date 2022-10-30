Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) hit the road in Week 8 to take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Cardinals are coming off a mini-bye after defeating the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. The Vikings enter this game on a four-game winning streak after having a bye in Week 7. They defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-16 on the road in Week 6. Arizona is 4-3 against the spread, while Minnesota is 2-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 4 points in the latest Vikings vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Vikings vs. Cardinals spread: Vikings -4

Vikings vs. Cardinals over/under: 48.5 points

Vikings vs. Cardinals money line: Minnesota -210, Arizona +175

What you need to know about the Vikings

The Vikings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, winning 24-16. Minnesota's RB Dalvin Cook filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 53-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest. Second-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in six passes for 107 yards in the win.

The Vikings are playing well under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell. Cousins is completing 66.2% of his passes for nine touchdowns, five interceptions and a quarterback rating of 88.7. His top target has been Jefferson, who ranks in the top-five of the NFL in receptions (46) and yards (654). Defensively, Minnesota is giving up 401.2 total yards per game, but limiting opponents to only 19.7 points per game.

What you need to know about the Cardinals

The Cardinals beat the Saints 42-34 in Week 7 behind a strong performance from RB Eno Benjamin, who ran for 92 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and caught 4 passes for 21 yards in place of the injured James Conner. All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made his season debut for Arizona in Week 7 and caught 10 passes for 103 yards.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had one of his best games of the 2021 season against the Vikings. The 25-year-old signal caller threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 31 yards and a score against the Vikings last year. Murray will be looking to replicate that type of performance this year, with a win in Minnesota putting the Cardinals right back into the thick of the NFC playoff race.

