Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green's Georgia home was burglarized on Friday evening, according to a report from TMZ Sports. According to the report, no one was home at the time of the robbery.

Currently, it's unclear how the suspects gained entry into Green's home and what valuables were stolen. However, the alarm was tripped, which notified local police who responded around 8 p.m.

Police are still reviewing footage from security cameras on the property in hopes of finding more clues to help track down the alleged perpetrators, TMZ reported.

Green's home is in Roswell, about 90 minutes from the University of Georgia, where the veteran wideout played college football from 2008-10. He finished up his second season with the Cardinals after signing with the franchise prior to the 2021 season. During the 2022 campaign, the former first-round pick caught 24 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, Green stated that he is considering retiring from the sport. Prior to his two years with the Cardinals, the 34-year-old wideout spent the first 10 seasons of his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals after the team selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.