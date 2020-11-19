Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins not only got praise from fans, coaches and players around sports following his incredible Hail Mary touchdown reception, but he was also honored with a higher ranking on the Madden 21 video game because of it. Hopkins now joins the exclusive 99 club after his clutch grab in triple coverage.

Before the catch, Hopkins was at a 98 rating.

The 99 rating is the highest rating in Madden and is awarded to only the best of the best, giving them some bragging rights over teammates and their competition.

Members of the club receive a chain with the number 99 on it.

Madden's official twitter page tweeted, "Nuk coming down with that #99Club Chain. Congrats [DeAndre Hopkins]."

The Cardinals also tweeted, commenting that the 99 club is where Hop belongs.

They wrote, "Should've been there all along, but [DeAndre Hopkins] is the newest member of the the #Madden21 99 Club."

Hopkins responded, "It's up!!!"

Chad Johnson congratulated the reciever saying the rating is a long time coming.

For anyone who missed the ridiculous play, take a look at how quarterback Kyler Murray and Hopkins connected for the game-winner:

The touchdown gave the Cardinals the win over the Buffalo Bills right as time was about to expire.

This was Murray's first ever Hail Mary pass and it worked out pretty well for him and his star wideout.

Hopkins joins Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Stephon Gilmore, cornerback for the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the 99 club this season.