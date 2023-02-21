Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson appears to be changing his name yet again.

Prior to the 2022 season, Anderson changed the spelling of "Robby" to "Robbie" and said that he was going with the preferred spelling of his name when he was growing up.

Now, according to recent social media posts, Anderson is ... choosing a new first name: "Chosen."

Anderson shared a photo on his Instagram account that appears to be a text exchange with his lawyer, which revealed that the name change has beenlegally awarded to the Cardinals wideout.

"Great news! Our motion for reconsideration worked! Name changes granted an official!" one of the texts reads.

As a result, Anderson's social media pages now refer to him as "Anderson R, Chosen." His new Instagram handle is now @chosen1ra, which alludes to the official name change.

The 29-year-old wideout was acquired by the Cardinals in October from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Anderson went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft after starring at Temple in the collegiate ranks.

Anderson registered 15 receptions for 216 yards and one touchdown during the 2022 season, including just seven receptions for 75 yards in 10 games with the Cardinals.