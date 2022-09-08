The Cardinals were already set to enter 2022 shorthanded on offense, with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suspended six games and veteran tight end Zach Ertz missing practice with a calf issue. Now, they could be down another prominent player as receiver Rondale Moore suffered a hamstring injury Thursday, according to Pro Football Network, putting his status for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Chiefs in jeopardy.

Moore, 22, had just returned to practice Wednesday after battling a separate, undisclosed injury. Now, he's set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his latest injury, which suggests the 2021 second-round draft pick could be facing an extended absence. The Purdue product has a documented history with hamstring injuries, suffering a Grade 1 strain that ended his 2019 collegiate season, then missing three games the following year with the same injury.

The speedy second-year wideout, who also missed time during his 2021 rookie season due to a concussion and neck injury, was set to see a major uptick in action with Hopkins sidelined for nearly half the year. He finished his first season with 54 catches for 435 yards and one touchdown.

In his absence, the Cardinals will rely on veterans Marquise Brown and A.J. Green atop the receiver depth chart, with Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch also available. Brown was just acquired this offseason via trade from the Ravens.