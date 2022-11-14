Zach Ertz will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after the Cardinals tight end suffered a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Rams, according to NFL Media and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson.

A three-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in 2017, Ertz was in the middle of his first season with the Cardinals after being traded from Philadelphia last season. He currently leads the Cardinals with 47 receptions and four touchdown catches and is third on the team with 406 receiving yards.

Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson, the two other tight ends on the Cardinals' depth chart, caught a combined five of six targets during the Cardinals' first 10 games.

Injuries have plagued the Cardinals as of late. Marquise Brown has been sidelined since suffering a foot injury last month and quarterback Kyler Murray missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. Despite these injuries, the Cardinals managed to defeat a Matthew Stafford-less Rams team while improving to 4-6 on the season.

The news of Ertz's injury came around the same time that it was reported that Eno Benjamin, who started in place of James Conner when the later was injured, will be released by the team ahead of next Monday's home game against the 49ers, according to ESPN.