Carli Lloyd still has dreams of kicking in NFL, admits that could be 'a year or two' away
Lloyd still wants to kick in NFL, but those plans are currently on hold
Carli Lloyd isn't shy regarding her ability to kick in the NFL, expressing interest in the opportunity to kick for a team someday. Lloyd has gotten some inquiries about being a NFL kicker after the Philadelphia Eagles released a video on social media, showcasing the U.S. women's soccer team star hitting a 55-yard field goal with narrow uprights during a joint training camp practice with the Baltimore Ravens last year.
The video clip caused a media frenzy, as Lloyd has opened up to the idea of kicking in the league. Nearly a year later, Lloyd's stance hasn't changed. She still wants an opportunity to kick in the NFL, but she admits she's not taking that risk in 2020.
"First and foremost I'm focusing on soccer at the moment, but I've always been a kid who loves a challenge," Lloyd said to Yahoo! Sports. "I've never backed down from any challenge. I know with proper training and the right technique and someone showing me how to properly kick, I know I could do it.
"It may have to get pushed a year or two, we'll see. I know the times right now are a little up in the air, so we'll see. I'm not ruling it out. You never know."
The coronavirus pandemic obviously has played a role in Lloyd wanting to kick in the NFL, but Lloyd is still on the senior roster for the U.S. national team. Lloyd had 16 goals last year for the United States, including three in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. She also has two goals in two international appearances this year, bringing her goal tally up to 123 for her career.
Is time on Lloyd's side? Lloyd is 37 years old and will be 38 in July, which isn't old for a kicker (considering some kickers kick well into their 40s). She still is under contract with club team Sky Blue FC and wants to hold off the challenge of making an NFL roster for another year or two, which would put Lloyd at 39 years old when she wants to attempt the tryout.
There's no denying Lloyd's ability that she can kick, but will teams still have the same interest in 2021 or 2022 and give her that opportunity? Lloyd will still be playing soccer at a high level, so the interest shouldn't wane -- especially if she tells NFL teams she's ready to give it a shot.
