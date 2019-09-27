Carli Lloyd trolls Buccaneers fans and the team's kicking problems with deodorant ad
Too soon, Bucs fans?
United States women's national player and World Cup champion Carli Lloyd is trolling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with her latest sponsorship advertisement.
Secret deodorant tweeted a picture of Lloyd kicking a football with the caption, "Women may not play professional football (yet) but it's time for a level playing field," but the best part of the ad is what it said on the photo: "Hey Bucs fans, do you sweat 34-yarders? Carli Lloyd doesn't."
Lloyd quote tweeted the advertisement with football emojis. Is she teasing a possible NFL tryout in the future?
The jab comes after the Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay missed a game-winning 34-yard field goal in the final seconds against the New York Giants. The missed kick cost the Bucs the game and dropped them to 1-2 on the season.
Lloyd entered the NFL conversation back in August, when she visited the Philadelphia Eagles training camp and drilled a 55-yard field goal. After the video of her showing off her kicking skills hit the internet, teams were reaching out to the soccer player to offer her practice time, and one team even reportedly offered playing time in a preseason game.
Lloyd declined the offers, for now, saying she has prior responsibilities and that she would want to get more comfortable with the sport before she attempted entering an actual game. A lot of teams are still having kicker issues, so an NFL appearance by the world champion sometime down the road is not out of the picture yet.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL has problem with PI reviews, replays
The NFL has a problem with their pass interference penalty on its hands right now
-
Big Ben returns to Steelers practice
Roethlisberger is helping the Steelers prepare for Monday night's game against the Bengals
-
Haskins: Hungry, ready but being patient
The rookie first-round pick would love to be on the field, but he's found motivation in what...
-
Chiefs vs. Lions odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Lions game 10,000 times.
-
Avonte Maddox updates his status
Maddox offered a reassuring update after being carted off the field during Thursday night's...
-
Viking vs. Bears odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Dalvin Cook and the Vikings.
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too