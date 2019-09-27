Carli Lloyd trolls Buccaneers fans and the team's kicking problems with deodorant ad

United States women's national player and World Cup champion Carli Lloyd is trolling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with her latest sponsorship advertisement.

Secret deodorant tweeted a picture of Lloyd kicking a football with the caption, "Women may not play professional football (yet) but it's time for a level playing field," but the best part of the ad is what it said on the photo: "Hey Bucs fans, do you sweat 34-yarders? Carli Lloyd doesn't."

Lloyd quote tweeted the advertisement with football emojis. Is she teasing a possible NFL tryout in the future?

The jab comes after the Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay missed a game-winning 34-yard field goal in the final seconds against the New York Giants. The missed kick cost the Bucs the game and dropped them to 1-2 on the season.

Lloyd entered the NFL conversation back in August, when she visited the Philadelphia Eagles training camp and drilled a 55-yard field goal. After the video of her showing off her kicking skills hit the internet, teams were reaching out to the soccer player to offer her practice time, and one team even reportedly offered playing time in a preseason game.

Lloyd declined the offers, for now, saying she has prior responsibilities and that she would want to get more comfortable with the sport before she attempted entering an actual game. A lot of teams are still having kicker issues, so an NFL appearance by the world champion sometime down the road is not out of the picture yet.