Earlier this offseason, the NFL voted to relax its restrictions on what number positional players can wear. Under the new rules, players at each position can wear the following numbers:

Quarterback : 1-19

: 1-19 Running back : 1-49, 80-89

: 1-49, 80-89 Wide receiver/tight end : 1-49, 80-89

: 1-49, 80-89 Offensive line : 50-79

: 50-79 Defensive line : 50-79, 90-99

: 50-79, 90-99 Linebacker : 1-59, 90-99

: 1-59, 90-99 Defensive backs: 1-49

1-49 Kicker/punter: 1-19

Allowing offensive skill-position players and most defenders to change their numbers has led to a wave of jersey-number changes throughout the league. Over the weekend, three Seattle Seahawks defenders became the latest players to opt for such a change. The Seahawks made the announcement via their official Twitter account.

Defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap (previously No. 43) will wear No. 8. Dunlap had worn No. 96 with the Cincinnati Bengals, but that number is retired in Seattle. (It was Cortez Kennedy's number.) Safety Quandre Diggs (previously No. 37) is switching to No. 6. Both Dunlap and Diggs are switching back to their college jersey numbers. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (who wore No. 23 with the 49ers before signing with Seattle this offseason) will be wearing No. 2 with his new team.