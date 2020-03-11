Carlos Hyde turns down offer from Texans, plans to hit 2020 free agency, per report
The veteran might actually have a market, too, after a productive debut in Houston
Two months after saying he "definitely" wants to return to the Houston Texans rather than "start all over again" with a new team, Carlos Hyde might be headed elsewhere, after all. According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the Texans met with Hyde's representatives in late February at the NFL Scouting Combine and later submitted a contract offer to the running back, but Hyde is now expected to test 2020 free agency, with Houston potentially set to move on from the veteran altogether.
It's unclear how much the Texans offered Hyde, or for how long. The 29-year-old former second-round draft pick was traded to Houston in a rare player-for-player swap just before the start of the 2019 season and went on to lead the team in rushing, finishing the year with 245 carries for a career-high 1,070 yards and six touchdowns. His one-year, $2.8 million contract, originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last March, is set to expire when free agency officially kicks off on March 18.
Hyde hasn't had a steady NFL home since spending the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, for whom he started 36 games in between injuries and rotations with backs like Frank Gore and Matt Breida. He landed a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2018, only to be dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars that October in exchange for a fifth-round pick, then totaled just 189 yards in eight games with the Jags before his offseason release. With lots of starting experience and a 2019 campaign that saw him headline Houston's rushing attack, however, he could prove to be a better value than some of this year's top free agent RBs.
The Texans, meanwhile, will assuredly be in the market for another RB if they can't re-sign Hyde. Former starter Lamar Miller, a big free agent addition of the team in 2016, is also on track to hit the open market, as is reserve Taiwan Jones.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Agent's Take: Top defender target deals
We take a look at what the asking price should be for several top defensive players with expiring...
-
Report: Bucs desperate to sign Tom Brady
Tampa could be willing to pay Brady as much as $40M per year
-
Browns seven round mock draft
Browns check off a handful of needs in CBS Sports seven round mock draft
-
Titans 2020 NFL Mock Draft
Even if the Titans re-sign Tannehill, they may take a quarterback in Round 1
-
CB Gladney out after meniscus surgery
A potential first round selection will be sidelined for a little while
-
NFL needs proactive coronavirus approach
Several NFL teams are taking the early lead and others should follow suit
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Combine results: DL, LB workouts
Simmons headlined a group of speedy linebackers that stole the headlines during Saturday's...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game