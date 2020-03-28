Carmelo Anthony shares story of how LeBron James saved his life on vacation in the Bahamas
Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony relived the incident on an Instagram Live
With the 2019-20 NBA season currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade took to Instagram Live to share a lighthearted story with fans, from their infamous Banana Boat crew vacation.
Anthony recalled how Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James once saved him from drowning while their group was swimming in the ocean. When a strong current began to pull Anthony out farther to sea, James jumped off their boat to grab his friend and bring him back to safety. Take a listen to the unbelievable story:
"I look up and the current is taking me into the middle of the ocean, opposite from the boat," Anthony said.
"Then I look up at the boat and I see Bron, Bron jumps off the boat like he's MacGyver. He jumps off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He's swimming with the other arm, and he's carrying in one arm."
James, a three-time NBA champion and 16-time All-Star, is in the midst of an MVP-caliber 17th NBA season at age 35 but Wade thinks that his rescue of Anthony is something just as special as any of his on-court accomplishments.
"That was special," Anthony said. "He saved my life. Yo Bron, I appreciate that. You saved my life that day."
