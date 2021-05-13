Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With the draft in the books and most rosters all but locked and loaded for the fall, we can finally turn our eyes toward the season.

The NFC South promises plenty of intrigue this year, what with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers being in the division and all. But they're not the only team rife with intrigue. The New Orleans Saints are moving on from legendary quarterback Drew Brees. The Atlanta Falcons are moving forward under a new coach and general manager, with star tight end and No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts now in tow. And the Carolina Panthers are set to begin the Sam Darnold era under center.

Speaking of the Panthers, here's a full rundown of their 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 Panthers schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 vs. Jets Sept. 12 1 p.m. CBS 2 vs. Saints Sept. 19 1 p.m. FOX 3 at Texans Sept. 23 8:30 p.m. NFLN 4 at Cowboys Oct. 3 1 p.m. FOX 5 vs. Eagles Oct. 10 1 p.m. FOX 6 vs. Vikings Oct. 17 1 p.m. FOX 7 at Giants Oct. 24 1 p.m. FOX 8 at Falcons Oct. 31 1 p.m. FOX 9 vs. Patriots Nov. 7 1 p.m. CBS 10 at Cardinals Nov. 14 1 p.m. FOX 11 vs. Washington Nov. 21 1 p.m. FOX 12 at Dolphins Nov. 28 1 p.m. FOX 13 BYE WEEK 14 vs. Falcons Dec. 12 1 p.m. FOX 15 at Bills Dec. 18 TBD TBD 16 vs. Buccaneers Dec. 26 1 p.m. FOX 17 at Saints Jan. 2 1 p.m. FOX 18 at Buccaneers Jan. 9 1 p.m. FOX

Panthers key games

Week 10 at Cardinals: If the Panthers fancy themselves a potential playoff contender, they have to beat not just the teams in their division, but also in-conference opponents who could be in the mix for one of those lower-end spots. The Cardinals present a particularly tough challenge for them because of DeAndre Hopkins, with whom No. 8 overall pick Jaycee Horn will have his hands full if the Panthers plan to use him in shadow coverage.

Week 11 vs. Football Team: The Team has one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, and their front four should be able to dominate most games against opposing offensive lines. Darnold has been one of the league's most skittish quarterbacks when he's under pressure, and that could happen quite often against Washington.

Panthers toughest matchup

Week: 12 | Date: Nov. 28 | Time: 1. p.m.

Opponent: at Miami Dolphins

Having to go on the road and play against one of the NFL's best defenses is not an ideal scenario for the Panthers. With Miami having Byron Jones and Xavien Howard to lock horns with D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson on the outside, plus a deep, versatile group of front seven players to deal with Christian McCaffrey and company, the Dolphins have the pieces to make things tough on Carolina's offense. They don't present quite the same test on the other side of the ball, but with Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller joining DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, and Mike Gesicki, they have a deep and versatile corps of weapons that could poke some holes in the secondary. It doesn't help that this will be Carolina's 12th game in a row, as the Panthers don't take their bye until Week 13.

Panthers projected win total

2021 record prediction: 7-10

The Panthers seem like they should be better this year, but I'm not sure by how much. Sam Darnold has been a disaster at the NFL level. Perhaps Joe Brady is the guy to tap into the skills he showed in college, but we can't be sure. Darnold's biggest issue is how he struggles with pressure, and it's not like Carolina has an elite offensive line. And while adding Jaycee Horn and Hassan Reddick to the defense is nice, there are still a bunch of holes on that site of the ball. The Panthers are a team that has improved, but probably not enough to make any real noise.