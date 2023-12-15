The price of upper-level seats at Bank of America Stadium for Week 15's game between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons have plummeted to incredible lows on the secondary market, with some seats selling for just over $10 as of Friday afternoon. Tickets for seats in the 500 sections of Bank of America Stadium are being sold for anywhere from $12-16 to see NFL-worst 1-12 Panthers.

While those upper-level tickets represent the lowest of the low, better seats aren't that much more expensive: WCCB reports that even some of the better seats in the stadium are now less than $100 as fan apathy approaches its nadir. One X user even showed ticket prices at less than 50 cents on Thursday, though it was unclear whether the image was of actual prices or a clever Photoshop.

The price of Panthers tickets is a reflection of their season. The team owns the worst record in the NFL, has already been eliminated from playoff contention and fired head coach Frank Reich despite him having less than a year on the job working with rookie quarterback Bryce Young and a roster otherwise lacking in talent. They're also a reflection of anger towards team owner David Tepper, who has overseen six consecutive losing seasons and been responsible for organizational instability -- the Panthers have had two head coaches and three interim head coaches since Tepper fired franchise great Ron Rivera near the end of the 2019 season -- since buying the team in 2018.

The 2023 Panthers are in contention to become one of the worst teams in franchise history, if not the worst outright. Should Carolina lose all of its remaining games, it would match and partially exceed the futility of the 2001 Panthers, who went 1-15 with 15 straight losses after winning their season opener.