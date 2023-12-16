Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

Current Records: Atlanta 6-7, Carolina 1-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will head out on the road to face off against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers do have the home-field advantage, but the Falcons are expected to win by three points.

The point spread may have favored Atlanta last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Buccaneers 29-25. Atlanta gained 144 more yards on the day, but it was Tampa Bay that made the best of use of them.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Desmond Ridder, who threw for 347 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Those 347 passing yards set a new season-high mark for he. The team also got some help courtesy of Drake London, who picked up 172 receiving yards.

Even though they lost, the Falcons played a clean game and finished the game with ten penalty yards. That's the most penalty yards they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. Their painful 28-6 loss to the Saints might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Carolina has scored all season.

Atlanta now has a losing record at 6-7. As for Carolina, they bumped their record down to 1-12 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 35 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Carolina.