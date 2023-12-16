Who's Playing
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
Current Records: Atlanta 6-7, Carolina 1-12
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
What to Know
The Atlanta Falcons will head out on the road to face off against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers do have the home-field advantage, but the Falcons are expected to win by three points.
The point spread may have favored Atlanta last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Buccaneers 29-25. Atlanta gained 144 more yards on the day, but it was Tampa Bay that made the best of use of them.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Desmond Ridder, who threw for 347 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Those 347 passing yards set a new season-high mark for he. The team also got some help courtesy of Drake London, who picked up 172 receiving yards.
Even though they lost, the Falcons played a clean game and finished the game with ten penalty yards. That's the most penalty yards they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. Their painful 28-6 loss to the Saints might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Carolina has scored all season.
Atlanta now has a losing record at 6-7. As for Carolina, they bumped their record down to 1-12 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road.
Odds
Atlanta is a 3-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 35 points.
Series History
Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Carolina.
- Sep 10, 2023 - Atlanta 24 vs. Carolina 10
- Nov 10, 2022 - Carolina 25 vs. Atlanta 15
- Oct 30, 2022 - Atlanta 37 vs. Carolina 34
- Dec 12, 2021 - Atlanta 29 vs. Carolina 21
- Oct 31, 2021 - Carolina 19 vs. Atlanta 13
- Oct 29, 2020 - Atlanta 25 vs. Carolina 17
- Oct 11, 2020 - Carolina 23 vs. Atlanta 16
- Dec 08, 2019 - Atlanta 40 vs. Carolina 20
- Nov 17, 2019 - Atlanta 29 vs. Carolina 3
- Dec 23, 2018 - Atlanta 24 vs. Carolina 10