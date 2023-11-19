3rd Quarter Report

The Cowboys are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 17-10, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Cowboys keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Panthers will have to make due with a 1-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers

Current Records: Dallas 6-3, Carolina 1-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will head out on the road to face off against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers do have the home-field advantage, but the Cowboys are expected to win by 11 points.

Dallas can now show off five landslide victories after their most recent game on Sunday. They claimed a resounding 49-17 victory over the Giants at home.

Dak Prescott was his usual excellent self, throwing for 404 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74.3% of his passes, and also punching in a touchdown on the ground. Prescott has been hot recently, having posted 300 or more passing yards the last three times he's played. CeeDee Lamb was another key contributor, gaining 165 total yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, while it was Carolina who put the first points on the board last Thursday, it was Chicago who put up more. The Panthers fell just short of the Bears by a score of 16-13. Carolina has struggled against Chicago recently, as their game last Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Dallas pushed their record up to 6-3 with that victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 35.6 points per game. As for Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 1-8.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's match: The Cowboys command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.3 touchdowns per game. It's a different story for the Panthers , though, as they've been averaging only 1.7 per game. Will the Cowboys continue their march to the end zone, or will the Panthers flip the script? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NFL content.

Odds

Dallas is a big 11-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Dallas.

Oct 03, 2021 - Dallas 36 vs. Carolina 28

Sep 09, 2018 - Carolina 16 vs. Dallas 8

Nov 26, 2015 - Carolina 33 vs. Dallas 14

Injury Report for the Panthers

Marquis Haynes: inactive (Back)

Hayden Hurst: inactive (Concussion)

C.J. Henderson: inactive (Concussion)

Nash Jensen: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Terrace Marshall Jr.: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Ricky Lee III: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for the Cowboys