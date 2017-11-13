Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins odds: Picks from expert with 4 straight Panthers wins

The Carolina Panthers host the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" to close out Week 10.



The Panthers are 8.5-point favorites, up from an open of 7.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38, down a point-and-a-half from an open of 39.5.



Before you make any bets on "Monday Night Football," you'll want to see what SportsLine handicapper Josh Nagel has to say.



In Week 6, when Carolina hosted the Eagles, Nagel told readers to jump on Philly as a field-goal underdog. The result? Eagles 28, Panthers 23 -- another easy cash.



It was his fourth straight winning pick for or against the Panthers. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big. He's gunning for five in a row on Monday night for Dolphins vs. Panthers.



Nagel knows that despite having the NFL's worst scoring offense at just 14.5 points per game, the Dolphins put up nearly 400 yards and converted all of their red-zone chances in a 27-24 loss to the Raiders last week.



And two weeks before that, the Dolphins put up 31 on the Jets. Dolphins QB Jay Cutler has thrown seven TDs in his last three games played, while WR Jarvis Landry is fifth in the NFL with 56 catches.

The Dolphins will once again have WR DeVante Parker in the lineup on Monday Night Football. Parker returned last Sunday for the first time since Week 5 after suffering an ankle injury and picked up right where he left off, catching five passes for 76 yards. In his first three games played this season, the third-year pro had 18 catches and a touchdown.



But just because the Dolphins' offense is pointing upward doesn't mean they cover, especially on the road against the 6-3 Panthers.



Carolina has won two straight on the strength of a defense that allowed just 20 total points to the Bucs and Falcons.



QB Cam Newton has shown signs of life, rushing for 86 yards and a TD in Week 9 and only tossing one interception during the Panthers' two-game win streak.

SportsLine's advanced computer simulations say Newton will throw for almost 250 yards and two touchdowns against Miami, adding another 30 on the ground. He's averaging 63 yards rushing the last four games.



This week, Newton faces a Miami defense that's middle-of-the-road in points allowed with 22.4. In the last three weeks, the Dolphins have given up 31 points per game, including a 40-0 drubbing against Baltimore on "Thursday Night Football."

We can tell you Nagel is leaning Under for "Monday Night Football:" But what about against the spread, which he has made his name picking?



He knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines the point spread winner of Dolphins-Panthers. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



So what side should you back in Panthers-Dolphins on "Monday Night Football?" Visit SportsLine now to see what major x-factor determines which side you need to be all over, all from the expert who has nailed his past four Panthers picks, and find out.