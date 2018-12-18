Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Panthers vs. Saints football game
The Monday night matchup between the Panthers and the Saints in Charlotte was supposed to be a de facto division title game between two playoff contenders. Instead, it's a win or go home game for the 6-7 Panthers on their home turf, a shocking turn of events after Carolina started out the season 6-2 and looked like it might keep pace with the Saints in the NFC South. Instead, the Panthers are fighting for Ron Rivera's job and trying to boost their five percent chance of making the postseason a little bit higher.
The Saints have already clinched the NFC South title, but they want to make sure they get home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The only way they can do that? Continuing to win games down the stretch. The Eagles helped them out on Sunday night by taking out the Rams -- now with the head-to-head tiebreaker in their back pocket, the Saints need to win two of their last three, so they'll need to beat up on their division rival at least once. With the Steelers coming to town and the Panthers showing up the week after that, this game is huge.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bettor loses more than $500K on Seahawks
If you think you had a bad weekend, this guy's was worse
-
Panthers vs Saints odds, MNF sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Saints vs. Vikings game 10,000 tim...
-
Giants sound committed to Eli Manning
Giants fans might want to start getting ready for a few more seasons of Eli Manning
-
MNF: Saints vs. Panthers odds, picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Cam Newton and the Panthers.
-
Foles will start for Eagles in Week 16
Nick Foles is getting handsomely rewarded every time he makes a start for the Eagles
-
Bob Wylie is Santa in Browns holiday vid
Stretching is on the naughty list this year