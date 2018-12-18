Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

The Monday night matchup between the Panthers and the Saints in Charlotte was supposed to be a de facto division title game between two playoff contenders. Instead, it's a win or go home game for the 6-7 Panthers on their home turf, a shocking turn of events after Carolina started out the season 6-2 and looked like it might keep pace with the Saints in the NFC South. Instead, the Panthers are fighting for Ron Rivera's job and trying to boost their five percent chance of making the postseason a little bit higher.

The Saints have already clinched the NFC South title, but they want to make sure they get home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The only way they can do that? Continuing to win games down the stretch. The Eagles helped them out on Sunday night by taking out the Rams -- now with the head-to-head tiebreaker in their back pocket, the Saints need to win two of their last three, so they'll need to beat up on their division rival at least once. With the Steelers coming to town and the Panthers showing up the week after that, this game is huge.