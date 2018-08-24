Carolina Panthers will reportedly hire Manchester City exec as new team president
Tom Glick will leave one of Europe's top clubs to take over the Panthers
Over the last several years, Manchester City FC has been one of the best soccer teams in Europe. Last year, City set a Premier League record with 100 points, and this season it looks poised to challenge for the Premier League title again.
One of City's top executives during their recent run of success, however, is leaving the club to join the Carolina Panthers as the team's new president. According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Tom Glick will leave Manchester City for Carolina, where he will run operations for new owner David Tepper. The Panthers' PR staff tweeted a response to the report, noting that no announcement has been made as of yet.
Per City's official website, Glick joined City in 2012. Since then he has "served as both Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer for Manchester City FC, as well as Managing Director of City Football Marketing. City Football Marketing's services include partnership sales and activation, content production and distribution, retail and licensing and fan relationship management for all of CFG's clubs: New York City FC (USA) Manchester City FC (UK) Melbourne City FC (Australia) and Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan). On 1 February 2015, Tom returned to USA when he was named President of CFG Club and the newest MLS franchise, New York City FC. With effect from 1 June 2016 Tom returned to the UK to take on the role of Group Commercial Officer and Managing Director of City Football Marketing."
Prior to joining City in 2012, Glick worked for several minor league baseball teams, a minor league hockey team, the NBA, the New Jersey Nets, and Derby County Football Club.
