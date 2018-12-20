Carolina vs. Atlanta live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Panthers vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)
Current records: Carolina 6-8; Atlanta 5-9
What to Know
Carolina have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Atlanta at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Carolina stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
If Carolina were expecting to get some payback for the 26-31 defeat against New Orleans the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was close but no cigar for Carolina as they fell 9-12 to New Orleans last week. Carolina got a solid performance out of Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 53 yards on the ground on 15 carries and caught 8 passes for 67 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. This makes it four games in a row in which McCaffrey has scored a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Atlanta have had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past Arizona 40-14. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 33-7 advantage.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 5-9 while Carolina's loss dropped them down to 6-8. Last Sunday Atlanta relied heavily on Tevin Coleman, who rushed for 145 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries. It will be up to Carolina's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Falcons are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Carolina are 6-8-0 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 4-10-0 against the spread
Over/Under: 43.5
Series History
Atlanta have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Carolina.
- 2018 - Atlanta Falcons 31 vs. Carolina Panthers 24
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 22 vs. Carolina Panthers 10
- 2017 - Carolina Panthers 20 vs. Atlanta Falcons 17
- 2016 - Carolina Panthers 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons 33
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 48 vs. Carolina Panthers 33
- 2015 - Atlanta Falcons 20 vs. Carolina Panthers 13
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 38 vs. Atlanta Falcons 0
