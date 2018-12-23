Carolina vs. Atlanta Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Panthers vs. Falcons football game
Carolina have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Atlanta at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Carolina stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
If Carolina were expecting to get some payback for the 26-31 defeat against New Orleans the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was close but no cigar for Carolina as they fell 9-12 to New Orleans last week. Carolina got a solid performance out of Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 53 yards on the ground on 15 carries and caught 8 passes for 67 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. This makes it four games in a row in which McCaffrey has scored a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Atlanta have had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past Arizona 40-14. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 33-7 advantage.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 5-9 while Carolina's loss dropped them down to 6-8. Last Sunday Atlanta relied heavily on Tevin Coleman, who rushed for 145 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries. It will be up to Carolina's defense to limit his damage.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 16 SNF DFS: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MNF: Broncos vs. Raiders odds, picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Von Miller and the Broncos
-
Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Seahawks vs. Chiefs game 10,000 ti...
-
Lewan: Norman was trying to hurt Henry
Norman threw his helmet at Lewan after the game, while Lewan mocked Norman's signature cel...
-
Best Week 16 NFL odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Best bets: Seahawks upset Chiefs
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 16 of the NFL season