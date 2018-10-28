Carolina vs. Baltimore Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Baltimore will challenge Carolina on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Baltimore going off at just a 2-point favorite.

After flying high against Tennessee two weeks ago, Baltimore came back down to earth. Baltimore had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last Sunday as the team lost 24-23 to New Orleans. Baltimore got a solid performance out of Joe Flacco, who passed for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That makes it seven straight good games in a row from Flacco.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Carolina beat Philadelphia 21-17.

Carolina's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Baltimore's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. In their victory, Carolina relied heavily on Cam Newton, who passed for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns. Baltimore will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.