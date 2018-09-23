Carolina vs. Cincinnati live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Panthers vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)
Current records: Carolina 1-1; Cincinnati 2-0
What to Know
On Sunday Carolina take on Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Carolina going off at just a 3-point favorite.
Carolina came within a touchdown against Atlanta last Sunday, but wound up with a 24-31 loss. Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from Cam Newton, who passed for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Cincinnati won against Indianapolis two weeks ago with 34 points, and Cincinnati decided to stick to that point total again. Cincinnati were able to grind out a solid win over Baltimore, winning 34-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (28) and coasted on those for the win.
Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their victory, Cincinnati relied heavily on Andy Dalton, who passed for 265 yards and 4 touchdowns. Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Panthers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bengals.
Last season, Carolina were 10-7-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they were 8-7-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
