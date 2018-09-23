Carolina vs. Cincinnati live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Current records: Carolina 1-1; Cincinnati 2-0

What to Know

On Sunday Carolina take on Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Carolina going off at just a 3-point favorite.

Carolina came within a touchdown against Atlanta last Sunday, but wound up with a 24-31 loss. Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from Cam Newton, who passed for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Cincinnati won against Indianapolis two weeks ago with 34 points, and Cincinnati decided to stick to that point total again. Cincinnati were able to grind out a solid win over Baltimore, winning 34-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (28) and coasted on those for the win.

Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their victory, Cincinnati relied heavily on Andy Dalton, who passed for 265 yards and 4 touchdowns. Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bengals.

Last season, Carolina were 10-7-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they were 8-7-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.