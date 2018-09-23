Carolina vs. Cincinnati Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Panthers vs. Bengals football game
On Sunday, Carolina takes on Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Carolina going off at just a 3-point favorite.
Carolina came within a touchdown against Atlanta last Sunday, but wound up with a 24-31 loss. Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from Cam Newton, who passed for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Cincinnati won against Indianapolis two weeks ago with 34 points, and Cincinnati decided to stick to that point total again. Cincinnati were able to grind out a solid win over Baltimore, winning 34-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (28) and coasted on those for the win.
Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their victory, Cincinnati relied heavily on Andy Dalton, who passed for 265 yards and 4 touchdowns. Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
Watch This Game Live
