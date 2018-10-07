Carolina vs. N.Y. Giants updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Panthers vs. Giants football game
Carolina has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Sunday they take on the Giants at 1:00 p.m. If the contest is anything like the 38-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Carolina had a rough outing against Atlanta three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Carolina took their game against Cincinnati two weeks ago 31-21. No one put up better numbers for Carolina than Cam Newton, who brought his A game into the match. He punched in 2 rushing TDs and threw 2 TDs.
Meanwhile, the Giants ended up a good deal behind New Orleans when they played last Sunday, losing 33-18.
Carolina's win lifted them to 2-1 while the Giants's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. Carolina caused 4 turnovers against Cincinnati, so the Giants will need to take especially good care of the ball.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
OBJ not sure if Eli Manning is the issue
According to a report, Beckham apologized to the team for his comments
-
NFL DFS: Best SNF DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Panthers Eric Reid takes knee in protest
Reid, signed late last month, takes a knee during the anthem to protest social injustice
-
Thomas gets hefty fine for middle finger
Earl Thomas is going to have to write a big check to the NFL
-
Redskins vs. Saints odds, picks for MNF
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Redskins vs. Saints game 10,000 times
-
Cowboys vs. Texans odds, picks, SNF bets
RJ White is dialed into the pulse of Texans football