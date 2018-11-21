Carolina vs. Seattle: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Seattle Seahawks (away)
Current records: Carolina 6-4; Seattle 5-5
What to Know
Seattle will challenge Carolina on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Seattle picked up 411 yards, Carolina 413).
Seattle had a rough outing against the Rams two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Last Thursday, Seattle came out on top in a nail-biter against Green Bay, sneaking past 27-24. Russell Wilson, who passed for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Seattle's success. Wilson has been a consistent playmaker for Seattle as this was the sixth good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Carolina had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 19-20 to Detroit. This makes it the second loss in a row for Carolina.
Seattle's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. If Seattle want to win, Seattle will need to focus on stopping Carolina's DJ Moore, who caught 7 passes for 157 yards and 1 touchdown, and Cam Newton, who passed for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Panthers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Seahawks.
This season, Carolina are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Seattle, they are 5-3-2 against the spread
Series History
Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Seattle.
- 2016 - Seattle Seahawks 40 vs. Carolina Panthers 7
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 31 vs. Seattle Seahawks 24
- 2015 - Seattle Seahawks 23 vs. Carolina Panthers 27
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL DFS: Top Thanksgiving DK lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Browns eager to face Hue Jackson
Cleveland fired Jackson after Week 8 and he's since been hired as a special assistant to Cincinnati...
-
Agent's Take: Comparing Eli, Rivers, Ben
Here's a look at the past and what the future might hold for three QBs who are forever lin...
-
Bears vs. Lions odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine simulated Thursday's Bears vs. Lions game 10,000 times
-
Draft: Clemson's Lawrence back in top 20
Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, and Dexter Lawrence have not disappointed in the least this...
-
Thanksgiving tips: How to bet Thursday
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Thursday slate in Week 1...