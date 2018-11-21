Carolina vs. Seattle: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Seattle Seahawks (away)

Current records: Carolina 6-4; Seattle 5-5

What to Know

Seattle will challenge Carolina on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Seattle picked up 411 yards, Carolina 413).

Seattle had a rough outing against the Rams two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Last Thursday, Seattle came out on top in a nail-biter against Green Bay, sneaking past 27-24. Russell Wilson, who passed for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Seattle's success. Wilson has been a consistent playmaker for Seattle as this was the sixth good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Carolina had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 19-20 to Detroit. This makes it the second loss in a row for Carolina.

Seattle's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. If Seattle want to win, Seattle will need to focus on stopping Carolina's DJ Moore, who caught 7 passes for 157 yards and 1 touchdown, and Cam Newton, who passed for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Seahawks.

This season, Carolina are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Seattle, they are 5-3-2 against the spread

Series History

Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Seattle.

  • 2016 - Seattle Seahawks 40 vs. Carolina Panthers 7
  • 2015 - Carolina Panthers 31 vs. Seattle Seahawks 24
  • 2015 - Seattle Seahawks 23 vs. Carolina Panthers 27
