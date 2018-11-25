Carolina vs. Seattle: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Seattle Seahawks (away)
Current records: Carolina 6-4-1; Seattle 5-5-1
What to Know
Carolina will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Seattle at 1:00 p.m. With a combined 824 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
It always hard to lose, and it even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask Carolina, the unfortunate recipient of a 19-20 loss at the hands of Detroit last Sunday. DJ Moore and Cam Newton were two go-getters for Carolina despite the defeat. The former caught 7 passes for 157 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter passed for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns.
As for Seattle, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against the Rams, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Seattle came out on top in a nail-biter against Green Bay, sneaking past 27-24. Having forecasted a close win for Seattle, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Seattle's victory lifted them to 5-5-1 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-4-1. Russell Wilson will be someone to keep an eye on after he passed for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns last Thursday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Carolina's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $93.78
Prediction
The Panthers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Seahawks.
This season, Carolina are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Seattle, they are 5-3-2 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Seattle.
- 2016 - Seattle Seahawks 40 vs. Carolina Panthers 7
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 31 vs. Seattle Seahawks 24
- 2015 - Seattle Seahawks 23 vs. Carolina Panthers 27
Watch This Game Live
-
