Carolina vs. Seattle: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

1st Quarter Recap

The experts predicted a victory for Carolina, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but Carolina are ahead 3-0. Cam Newton has led the way so far for them, as he has picked up 25 yards on the ground on 4 carries.

Game Preview

Seattle will challenge Carolina on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Seattle picked up 411 yards, Carolina 413).

Seattle had a rough outing against the Rams two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Last Thursday, Seattle came out on top in a nail-biter against Green Bay, sneaking past 27-24. Russell Wilson, who passed for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Seattle's success. Wilson has been a consistent playmaker for Seattle as this was the sixth good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Carolina had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 19-20 to Detroit. This makes it the second loss in a row for Carolina.

Seattle's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. If Seattle want to win, Seattle will need to focus on stopping Carolina's DJ Moore, who caught 7 passes for 157 yards and 1 touchdown, and Cam Newton, who passed for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.